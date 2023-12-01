Govt misleading people over 75 pc coverage under JJM: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 1: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Additional General Secretary and Former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today expressed grave concern over acute shortage of drinking water across the Jammu Region and alleged that government is misleading the people by claiming 75 percent coverage under JJM in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a party workers convention NC leader said that the ground realities regarding the claims made by the government under JJM are telling different stories.

Sadhotra said, “Har Ghar Nal Hai Par Jal Nahin, there are taps but not water,” adding that scarcity of water has become a new norm and even districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Katra and other districts of the Jammu Region face shortage of drinking water.

He said that even as the common people are grappling with water scarcity, the administration is coming up with brownie points of Jammu and Kashmir having achieved the distinction of ranking third in the country in quality monitoring of the tap water. This is ironic, as the taps run dry and the government is talking about the quality and its monitoring.

“Moreover, areas of so called Jammu Smart City like Muthi, Barnai, Roop Nagar, Janipur, Chinore, Keran, Thather, Paloura, Domana people are getting water after weeks time and that too for short duration, and rural areas of the Jammu North Assembly Constituency like Karwanda, Kanger, Bhalwal, Taawa, Domana, Mishriwala, Pandorian, Pakhian, Assarwan, Badani are facing shortage of drinking water, these are the peripheries of Jammu City, one wonders what must be the situation in the Rural areas,” he added.

He also urged the LG Administration to urgently address the pressing issue of inadequate drinking water, as citizens deserve access to this basic necessity, and it is imperative that concrete measures are taken to alleviate their sufferings.

On the occasion Satwant Kour Dogar Women Wing Provincial President, Provincial Joint Secretaries Surjit Singh Manhas, Ghar Singh, Ankush Abrol, OBC Provincial President Abdul Gani Teli, YNC Youth President Rakesh Sharma, Zonal Secretary Dr Vikas Sharma and NC Leader Kuldeep Sharma were also present.