Govt. launches phone-in health programme for Covid related queries

First episode to go live on Gulistan from 8.30 pm onwards tomorrow

JAMMU: Government of Jammu & Kashmir is launching a live ‘phone-in’ programme on Gulistan Channel to address all the health related queries of people of J&K from tomorrow evening at 8.30 pm.

From Monday, May 10 onwards the programme will be telecast twice daily- from 8:30 am to 9 am and 8:30 pm to 9 pm on Gulistan News.

The programme will be coordinated by NHM, J&K and will have eminent doctors taking calls of the public on issues related to Covid treatment, home isolation and other non – Covid health related problems.

Public can call on the Divisional Control Room numbers- 0191-2520982, 2549676, 2674444, 2674115, 2674908 to ask questions and submit suggestions. A similar programme is to be launched on DD Kasheer shortly.