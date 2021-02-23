Govt launches ‘National Urban Digital Mission’ for creating digital infra for cities

NEW DELHI: The Central Government Tuesday launched ‘National Urban Digital Mission’ to create a digital infrastructure for cities in the country, a statement stated.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA) said the move will institutionalise a citizen-centric and ecosystem-driven approach to urban governance and service delivery in cities by 2022, and across all cities and towns by 2024.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the ‘National Urban Digital Mission’ (NUDM) at a virtual event.

Other initiatives — India Urban Data Exchange (IUDX), SmartCode, Smart Cities 2.0 website, and Geospatial Management Information System (GMIS) — were also launched at the event. (AGENCIES)