NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved buying of defence equipment worth Rs 13,700 crore for the three armed forces, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks for the Army.

The DAC also accorded three Acceptance of Necessities (AoNs) for an overall cost of Rs 13,700 crore, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

All these AoNs are in the highest priority category of defence acquisition — ‘Buy [Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)]. (AGENCIES)