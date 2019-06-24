Govt introduces bill on IB reservation in LS; NC opposes

Another bill, Prez rule to be debated in Parl

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 24: Union Minister of State for Home G Krishan Reddy today introduced a bill in Lok Sabha amid Opposition by the National Conference members to bring the people living along the International Border (IB) in the State under the ambit of 3 percent reservation in Government jobs and educational institutions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will replace an Ordinance issued by the Modi 1.0 Government before imposition of Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

“It was a privilege to introduce my first bill ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill’ in Lok Sabha today on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah Ji,” Reddy tweeted after introduction of the bill in the House. Shah was present in the Lok Sabha when the bill was introduced.

Significantly, the National Conference Lok Sabha members wanted to oppose introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha. However, Speaker Om Birla rejected their demand saying they hadn’t followed the procedure for doing so.

When approached on telephone in New Delhi, National Conference Lok Sabha member from Baramulla-Kupwara Parliamentary seat, Mohammad Akbar Lone confirmed his party’s opposition to the bill saying the people of International Border have been given reservation from 3 percent reservation quota, which was being enjoyed by the people living along the Line of Control (LoC).

“We are not opposed to reservation for the people living on the International Border but the Government should have created additional percentage for the IB people and allowed the people living on the LoC to enjoy their quota of 3 percent reservation,” Lone said.

Asked whether they will oppose the bill when it comes up for discussion in the Lok Saba, Lone said the National Conference leadership will take a decision then.

National Conference has three members in Lok Sabha including Dr Farooq Abdullah, party president and former Chief Minister (Srinagar-Budgam seat) and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi (Anantnag-Pulwama) constituency besides Mohammad Akbar Lone. They have no Member in the Rajya Sabha.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has two members in the Rajya Sabha but none in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said the bill to replace Ordinance on 10 percent reservation to Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) in Jammu and Kashmir will also be introduced in the Parliament soon. Besides, the Parliament will also debate extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir beyond July 3. The debate was likely to be replied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently approved extension of President’s rule in the State beyond July 3.

Jammu and Kashmir was brought under Governor’s Rule on June 20, 2018 following withdrawal of support to Mehbooba Mufti Government by the BJP. After six months i.e. on December 20, 2018, the Centre had imposed President’s rule in the State pending holding of Assembly elections as the Legislative Assembly was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 21, 2018.

The Election Commission had in March deferred conduct of Assembly elections in the State but announced few days back that the polls would be held by the end of this year and schedule will be announced after completion of Shri Amarnath Ji yatra on August 15.

Meanwhile, people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses at par with those living along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the bill introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

The bill seeks to provide relief to people living in areas adjoining the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

They can now avail benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses.

The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, at par with those living in areas adjoining the LoC.

People living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.

The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including residents of areas adjoining LoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.

Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.