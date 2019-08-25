Govt indulging in media management in name of finding solution to slowdown: Priyanka

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP Government over alleged economic slowdown, saying that in the name of finding a solution to the issue, it was only “indulging in media management”.

She urged the Centre to take meaningful steps such as encouraging new investments.

“In the name of finding a solution to the economic slowdown, the BJP Government is only indulging in media management,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“What is needed is that the Government should make the situation absolutely clear. It should find a solution to prevent job losses. It should assure companies-investors and encourage new investments and jobs. The Government should take meaningful steps,” she said. (AGENCIES)