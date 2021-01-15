Govt hopeful of discussions reaching some decisive stage at 10th round of talks on Jan 19: Tomar

NEW DELHI : Govt suggested to farmer unions to form informal group to finalise concrete proposals that can be discussed further at formal talks said Tomar.

We are fully committed to SC orders and welcome their judgement; Govt will present its side before court-appointed panel when invited said Tomar.

Govt hopeful of discussions reaching some decisive stage at 10th round of talks on Jan 19 said Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Discussions took place over three farm laws in cordial atmosphere, but couldn’t reach decisive stage said Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (agencies)