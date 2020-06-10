Govt extends validity of certain e-way bills till June-end

NEW DELHI: The Government has for the third time extended the validity of e-way bills generated on or before March 24 till June 30.

“Provided that where an e-way bill has been generated under rule 138 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017 on or before the 24th day of March, 2020 and whose validity has expired on or after the 20th March, 2020, the validity period of such e-way bill shall be deemed to have been extended till the 30th day of June, 2020,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) said in a notification. (AGENCIES)