Govt Eases Child Care Leave Rules for Employees with Hospitalized Children

JAMMU, July 31: The Government of India has authorized leave sanctioning authorities in Ministries and Departments to relax up to three additional spells of Child Care Leave per calendar year, beyond the existing three, for female and single male Central Government employees whose child is hospitalized. This decision, effective immediately, aims to support employees dealing with their child’s medical needs and follows consultations with the Department of Expenditure and the National Council (JCM).

