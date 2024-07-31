Dr Abid Rasheed Reviews 108, 102 Ambulance Emergency Services In J&K

Says emergency services plays pivotal role in saving precious lives, particularly in challenging terrains

SRINAGAR, July 31: Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah chaired a meeting today to assess the performance and functioning of the 108 and 102 ambulance emergency services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Nazim Zai Khan; Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd., Kapil Sharma; Directors of Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, Director Finance H&ME, and other concerned participated in the meeting both in person and virtually.

During the meeting, Secretary Health praised the ambulance services, describing them as a “critical service” for the region. He emphasized the importance of maintaining and enhancing these services to ensure their availability across the entire length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Since their inception in 2020, these emergency services have played a pivotal role in saving numerous lives, particularly in challenging terrains, Dr Abid Rasheed added.

The meeting highlighted the success of these services, noting that they have significantly impacted the community, especially in tough and remote areas.

At the beginning of the meeting, it was reported that the 108 helplines currently operate 203 ambulances, while the 102 emergency services manage 286 ambulances across Jammu and Kashmir. Since the launch of the 108 ambulance services, a total of 311,176 patients have been transported as of June 2024. Additionally, from March 24, 2020, to June 30, 2024, the services received 3,855,259 calls, reflecting a strong and growing public response.

The human resources involved in these services include 886 personnel, encompassing emergency medical technicians, drivers, Emergency Response Center Physicians, and biomedical teams, among others.

Secretary Health expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the ambulance services but stressed the need for regular improvements to further serve the people of J&K. He urged officials to ensure that beneficiaries receive the benefits of this service seamlessly.

The meeting also discussed several challenges, including the aging fleet and increased demand. Dr Abid Rasheed urged all involved to work with diligence and compassion in the service of general public of J&K.