Govt directs deptts to start preparing plans for FY 2023-24, annual calendar of activities

District plans to be prepared scheme-wise

*Every activity under CSSs to be reflected on BEAMS

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Jan 3: Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has asked all the departments to start preparing plans for the Financial Year 2023-24 as per the standing instructions and draw up annual calendar of activities in advance. Further, the departments have been told to frame a time-series events on observations of irregular expenditure.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that as only few months have left for the start of next Financial Year, the Government has directed all the departments to start preparing plans for 2023-24 as per the standing instructions already conveyed to them by the Finance Department. The Mentor Secretaries have also been asked to ensure that the plan is strictly prepared on the basis of the previous year’s plan size.

After preparation of department-wise plans, detailed discussions will be held with the Finance Department, which is being presently headed by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, and thereafter the plans will be finalized for implementation. “The departments have also been asked to prepare annual calendar of their activities in advance and furnish the number of completed works per district this year to the Government”, sources said.

Moreover, direction has been issued to all the departments for providing a list of works for which inauguration is awaited.

“The Rural Development Department has been asked to ensure that Panchayats too start preparation of their own plans simultaneously so that at the time of beginning of new financial year exact picture remains available with the Government about the works required to be carried out right from the district up to Panchayat level”, sources informed.

They further said, “it has been directed that the District Plans should be prepared scheme-wise and every activity under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes is reflected on BEAMS (Budget, Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System)”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BEAMS is an online computerised web based application for preparation and authorization of budget. It enables online flow of resources and the departments can allocate funds to their field offices through this system. Moreover, it is an initiative for paper less budgeting process with objective of facilitating easy coordination among Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), Heads of the Departments, Administrative Departments and Finance Department.

“Directions have also been issued to the departments for framing a time-series events on observations of irregular expenditure. The time series analysis helps organizations understand the underlying causes of trends or systemic patterns over time”, sources said.

Meanwhile, all the concerned Administrative Secretaries have been asked by the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to have e-compendiums prepared which are reflective of the achievements of their respective departments including deliverables.

Further, the departments have been asked to submit their key proposals for the Budget Speech of the Union Finance Minister, who will present Budget in the Parliament for the Jammu and Kashmir as there is no elected Government in the Union Territory.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the month of November 2022 Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha projected J&K’s requirements for 2023-24 budget in the pre-budget discussion held by Union Finance Minister.

In the current financial year i.e. 2022-23 annual budget, Jammu and Kashmir was allocated Rs 1,12,950 crore and this was for the second straight time that the UT budget had crossed Rs one lakh crore. For fiscal year of 2023-24, Jammu and Kashmir is expecting significant increase in the budget.

The officials of Union Finance Ministry will hold series of meetings with the officials of Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir particularly those dealing with the Finance Department before finalizing total budgetary allocations for the UT.