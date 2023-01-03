‘BJY’ turning point in India’s political history: Patil

Senior leaders review arrangements

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Jan 3: Rajya Sabha MP and Incharge J&K affairs of Congress Party, Rajni Patil today said that ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Congress Party will prove a turning point in India’s political history.

Patil along with former Union Minister of Power and ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’ Incharge J&K Bharat Singh Madhav Sinh Solanki, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, AICC joint secretary Incharge J&K Manoj Yadav, GA Mir, Co- Coordinator Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K, Co-ordinator GN Monga, Tariq Hamid Karra, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Th Balbir Singh and others reviewed Bharat Jodo Yatra arrangements in J&K from Satwari to Lakhanpur.

Patil and Solanki reached here this morning on two days visit, straightway from Jammu Airport went ahead to review felicitation points in wake of forthcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajni Patil said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was initiated by the Congress Government to bring together the entire nation and to strengthen it.

“The yatra stands as a turning point in the history of India and is the biggest mass contact program after independence. Everyone is excited and spirited to be a part of it. The yatra lighted up the old spirits, as India has its history of Padyatras. Old stories were remembered, and the efforts of veterans were praised as people took steps in the yatra. Bharat Jodo Yatra has received a great response from people from all walks of life. Everyone is gathering together to be a part of this historic moment. It stands as the celebration of India’s unity,” Patil added.

The yatra is a step to bring people on the ground to raise their voices against all issues that cause division in our nation, whether political, economic or social. The yatra is witnessing great turnout and grand welcome while entering each State in its route. In this Yatra, Rahul Gandhi interacted with children and was seen tying shoelaces and walking with party members.

Patil said that the criticism they have got from BJP shows the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear indication that the yatra is a big success, and it is troubling them much,” added Patil.

“The Congress has put its heart, mind and soul in the 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir Padyatra. The party is focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilisation programme it has undertaken in Independent India. It is the longest yatra undertaken by the party. It’s a turning point in India’s political history, she claimed.

Former Union Minister of Power while speaking on the occasion said that as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party will run a massive campaign ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’ from January 26 for two months as part of which Padyatras will be taken out and a letter from Rahul Gandhi talking about the core message of the yatra will be distributed among the people along with a ‘chargesheet’ against the Modi Government. As per this campaign, block level padyatra covering all gram panchayats and booths, will be carried out,” he said.

“The Yatra listens to and speaks with people from all sections of society every day, especially youth, women, farmers and the working class, directly communicating its message of equality, fraternity and harmony,” Solanki added.