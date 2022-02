Govt contemplates single portal for all departmental services by May 2022

Hokarsar conservation, Dal de-weeding revised

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 10: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to launch Digital JK, Digital Districts and Digital Panchayats campaign to bring in various e-governance initiatives on a single platform towards promoting ease of living in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Health & Medical Education, School Education, Revenue, Rural Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Information Technology were present in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary asked the IT consultants to work towards evolving an integrated ‘Digital J&K, Digital Districts and Digital Panchayats’ model in Mission mode by creating unified platform to provide all Government services by May 2022.

He maintained that more than 200 Government services offered by various departments will be brought online on a single platform with a provision for Single Sign-On (SSO) through first registration which will go a long way in assisting the public to avail multiple government services by using their unique digital IDs.

Dr. Mehta entrusted upon the concerned departments to undertake major procedure simplifications across departments by doing away with unnecessary compliance burden and use of technological interventions to further streamline the service delivery. All the services will be delivered through State Data Centre (SDC) and all the existing services will also be shifted on the SDC to ensure coherence and seamless integration. He further directed that the services may be delivered in three languages i.e. English, Hindi and Urdu with Voice-to-Text conversion and Document Extraction facilities. Services will be end-to-end digitized and documents will be issued and delivered to the applicant online via ‘Digi Locker’ without any human interference. Finally, efforts should be made to ensure that all the services will be available on ‘UMANG’ platform.

All these efforts will improve the service delivery system and enhance system efficiencies besides reducing unnecessary footfall in offices. The IT Department was asked to start this programme with a campaign titled ‘Your Mobile, Our Office’ and promote e-services literacy among the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary inaugurated 5.5 km gentle forest trek route around Shankaracharya hills, known as first learning ground for hiking enthusiasts in Srinagar.

Pertinently, the Shankaracharya 360 degree trekking trail offers a 360-degree view of Srinagar city and the surrounding landscapes.

Chief Secretary said that trekking is emerging as a potential adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the department to optimally utilize their men and machinery towards tapping the same. He asked the officers for ensuring all requisite basic amenities besides signages, sitting benches and viewpoints along this trail to facilitate the trekkers without disturbing or affecting the aesthetic wealth and environment of the area. He also asked for keeping the trekking routes free form plastics and other wastage.

Chief Secretary also interacted with the trekkers and enquired them about the equipments and other logistics being made available to them by the authorities.

He said that trekking in Jammu and Kashmir provides a closer peep into the culture of mountain dwellers as one enjoys the rugged mountains, lush green meadows, diverse forests and breathtaking scenic views.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole, Principal Chief Conservator Forests (PCCF), Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and other officers accompanied the Chief Secretary during his visit.

Chief Secretary also visited the Hokarsar Wetland Conservation Reserve and reviewed progress on conservation works being executed on Ramsar site. He directed for initiating measures towards maintaining at least 3 feet level of water at the conservation reserve all the time. He asked for strenuous efforts to get rid of plastics there besides ensuring proper care of environment and the habitat of bird species.

Later, Chief Secretary visited Dal Lake and launched modern machine with latest technological interventions in a bid to speed up cleaning operations of the Lake.