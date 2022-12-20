Govt constitutes JKMAC for grant of Accreditation to News Media in J&K

JAMMU, DEc 20: The Government today constituted the Jammu and Kashmir Media Accreditation Committee (JKMAC) for grant of Accreditation to News Media in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

An order in this regard issued by J&K Government reads that sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir Media Accreditation Committee (JKMAC) for grant of Accreditation to News Media in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the committee will be composed of Director Information & PR as Chairman, Deputy Director Information (PR), DIPR as Member Secretary, Shri Zulfikar Majeed (Deccan Herald), Shri Fayaz Ahmad (ANI), Shri Neeraj Rohmetra (Daily Excelsior), Shri Arshid Rasool (Daily Gadyal), Shri Naveen Sharma (Dainik Jagran), Shri Anil Bhat (PTI), Shri Zahoor Hashmi (Daily Aftab), Shri Satish Vimal (All India Radio), Shri Pradip Datta (Times Now) and Shri Ayaz Hafiz (Rising Kashmir) as members.

The Director Information, Akshay Labroo said, “With the constitution of JKMAC the long pending demand of working media persons of Jammu and Kashmir has been fulfilled and very soon the process of granting accreditation to media persons of J&K will be initiated.”