AC approves land transfers for different public purposes

JAMMU, Dec 20: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various developmental projects.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the proposal for transferring Shamilat Deh (Mehfooz Kahcharie) land measuring 121 Kanal 11 Marla situated in village Plakh, Tehsil Basohli, District Kathua in favour of SKUAST Jammu for establishment of New KrishiVigyan Kendra at Hill Region and in lieu transfers of State land measuring 122 Kanal 18 situated in village Jhanker for Kahcharie purpose.

It shall provide opportunity to the farmers of the area by creating awareness to improve produce by employing various agricultural technologies.

The Administrative Council also transferred State land measuring 06 Kanal 12 Marla situated at village Makwal, Tehsil Mandal, District Jammu for establishment of BOP namely “AMK”, by Border Security Force (BSF) on the payment of transfer value as per the Stamp duty rates notified in the area. It also authorized use of 135.57 Ha of land in Bahu Conservation Reserve for establishment of small arms firing range (long range) under J&K Forest (Conservation) Act, 1997.