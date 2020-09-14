Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.
“The export of all varieties of onions… Is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
The DGFT, an arm of the Commerce Ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.
Stem the rot in GMC Hospital
