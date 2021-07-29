Govt Approves 27% Reservation for OBC, 10% for EWS in Medical College Admissions

NEW DELHI, July 29: The government announced a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and a 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections in the all India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

The new reservation provision will be implemented in this year’s admission as well, the government said. All undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses, including dental, will have reservations for OBCs and economically weak sections from 2021-22 onwards.

Nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation will be benefitted from this reservation every year, apart from 550 students from the economically weaker sections in MBBS and around 1,000 in the post-graduation, every year. (Agencies)