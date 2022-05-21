Govt announces summer vacations in schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: In view of the prevailing hot weather conditions, Government today announced summer vacations in the schools from May 23 for classes upto 8th and from May 30 for 9th to 12th classes.

An order in this regard was issued today by the Directorate of School Education Jammu, according to which, all the Government educational institutions and recognized private schools shall observe Summer vacations from May 23, 2022 to 9th July 2022 for classes upto 8th and with effect from May 30, 2022 to 9th July 2022 for 9th to 12th classes.