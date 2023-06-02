Vacations Announced For Jammu Summer Zone Schools From June 8 To July 22

JAMMU, June 2: Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) today announced vacations (Summer) for Jammu Summer zone Government and Private Schools from June 8 to July 22, 2003.

It is hereby ordered that all the Government/recognized Private Schools falling in summer zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f. 08-06-2023 to 22-07-2023, an order issued by DSEJ stated.

It further ordered that all teachers shall remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period adding that any default on part of the head of the Schools/Teaching staff in observance of the vacation schedule shall attract action under rules.