Govt allows cinemas, restaurants to operate with full capacity in J&K

Ceiling on Mata Vaishno Devi yatris raised to 25,000

*Edu Institutions to re-open, DCs to undertake random sampling

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today increased ceiling on number of daily pilgrims to holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji from 15,000 per day to 25,000, operation of cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes and restaurants to full capacity, swimming pools for all, all types of exhibition halls and educational institutions as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already issued by the Departments of School Education, Higher Education and Skill Development of the UT Government.

Click here for full order

The guidelines on COIVID containment/instructions, which will come into effect from February 1 and remain in force till further orders, were issued by Simrandeep Singh, Member-Secretary, State Executive Committee (SEC).

With re-opening of educational institutions, the Government has advised the Deputy Commissioners to undertake random sampling in different schools in order to keep a constant check on any untoward spike in the infections.

Click here for full order

“Ceiling on the number of pilgrims permitted to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine in Trikuta Hills of Katra has been revised to 25,000 per day,” the Government order said. Hitherto, it was 15,000 per day. The yatra has started picking up from 2000 per day in first half of December to around 10,000-15,000 per day on an average presently. Authorities were, however, confident that it will increase in the next few days after harsh period of winter is over.

In another significant decision, cinemas/theatres/multiplexes have been permitted to function in Jammu and Kashmir as per revised SOP of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In the revised SOP, cinemas/theatres/multiplexes have been allowed to function with full capacity.

“After the show is over, exits should be done in a staggered, row-wise manner to avoid crowding. There should also be sufficient time intervals between screenings to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience. Cinemas will follow staggered show timings for multiple screens to avoid crowding. The show commencement time, intermission and end at any screen should not overlap with the start, interval or end of a show at any other screen at a multiplex,” the SOP said.

Further, it added, to minimize physical contact, customers are encouraged to use Cinema Apps/QR codes, etc as much as possible to order their snacks. Apart from this, other measures to maintain COVID protocols include mandatory masks, six-feet distance (outside the auditorium, in common areas and in waiting areas) and self-monitoring one’s health.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has also ordered operation of swimming pools, exhibitions and sports stadia/sports activities as per the guidelines of Union Ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports and Commerce and Industry.

As per the SOPs of Union Ministries, the swimming pools have been permitted for use of all while exhibition halls have also been permitted.

“Swimming pools have already been permitted for use of sportspersons. Now swimming pools will be permitted for use of all. Business to Business (B2B) exhibition halls have already been permitted. Now all types of exhibition halls will be permitted,” the Central Government SOP stated.

The J&K Government has further ordered that schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, technical/skill institutions will open as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India as well as Departments of School Education, Higher Education and Skill Development of J&K Government.

As per the SOPs already released, the academic activities for Class 9th to 12th in Summer Zone schools of Jammu division will commence from February 1 while in case of elementary classes, teachers will attend the school from Ist February for preparation and students will physically join classes from February 8.

Schools in Kashmir division and winter Zone areas of Jammu division, which are observing winter vacations, will open as per their schedule.

All Universities, Colleges and Polytechnics will re-open for formal class work from February 1.

The higher education institutions in Summer Zone areas of Jammu division will re-open from February 1 while in Kashmir division and Winter Zone areas of Jammu division, the institutions will open on February 15 after winter vacations.

Pertinent to mention that all schools in Jammu and Kashmir were lying closed since March 2020 because of COVID pandemic across the Union Territory. Even as option was later given to the students of 9th to 12th standard for attending schools, it was on voluntarily basis and hence the response was almost zero, particularly in urban areas.

All restaurants, including in hotels, can operate for home delivery, take away and dining-in at 100 percent capacity. Hotels and hospitality services, Food Courts and dining facilities in Malls, children’s gaming zones and gaming arcades inside Malls have also been allowed to operate at full capacity. However, the District Magistrates have been asked to ensure that there is no congestion and social distancing is maintained.

The J&K Government guidelines called upon the persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to take extra precautions.

It directed that No Deputy Commissioner or any subordinate Magistrate will impose any local lockdown, outside notified Containment Zones, without prior consultation with the State Executive Commissioner, which shall, is required convey its decision only after consulting the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

As already in place, there will be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by road, rail or air but the people will have to compulsorily undergo COVID-19 antigen testing.

“All the District Magistrates will keep focus on the positivity rate of closed clustered spaces like public/private offices, Malls, bazaars etc and consider implementing staggered timing of operations in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 10 percent in these spaces,” the Government order said.

The Government has, meanwhile, kept all districts of Jammu and Kashmir in Green Zone except Lakhanpur Containment Zone on National Highway-44 with a buffer of 500 meters radius and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side.

Highlights

Ceiling on Mata Vaishno Devi Ji pilgrims raised to 25,000 per day

Cinemas/restaurants to operate with 100 pc capacity.

Random COVID sampling in schools on their re-opening

Educational institutions to re-open as per already issued SOPs

Swimming Pools to open for all

All type of Exhibition Halls permitted

All districts in Green Zone category

Lakhanpur, Jawahar Tunnel stay as Red Zones

DCs to keep focus on weekly positivity rates