Govt adopted best practices to enhance tourism with robust infrastructure in J&K: LG

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the Government has taken various initiatives and adopted best practices that will enhance the performance of tourism sector with robust infrastructure on the ground in the Union Territory.

Inviting people from across the world to J&K, he said people should come and experience rich and diverse culture and divine beauty of the Union Territory.

The J&K tourism sector, which has suffered huge losses during the last three years due to unrest post abrogation of special status of erstwhile state in 2019 and COVID 19 pandemic after that, has started to return to the right track.

The tourist footfall in the UT, particularly Kashmir valley, has increased several folds during the last couple of months. (AGencies)