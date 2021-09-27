Technology is the biggest boon for mankind that man has invented for himself. While science lies at the core of everything, it is when science is used to create something useful, it takes the form of technology. The thing about technology is that it keeps evolving so that humans can seek the most help from it. As technology becomes updated, our knowledge around the subject also needs to improve. Only when you know today’s full impact of technology and capability you can use it for your benefit. Today’s world is one where nature coexists with technology. Thus, to survive and thrive in the present time, it is important to know and use technology.

To keep you updated with technology, here are the top 7 must learn topics to keep up with technology in our daily life. There is a chance that you must have interacted with technology in the following ways, even without being fully conscious.

E-retail and shopping– You must have shopped from offline shops and supermarkets. While physical shops still work today, people have also got acquainted with online shopping. Online shops or e-retail ventures exist in the online space or the internet. You can just go into one website on the net and choose the product you want to purchase. Next, you place an order for it and wait for the delivery to happen. You can also order more than one product in one go and also alter the number of products. Online shopping has been around since the 2000s, but it has become a worldwide rage only now. People are embracing the convenience and customer experience that E-retail ventures are offering. Today, you will find e-retail sites for every niche product like skincare, personalized products, and appliances.

Artificial intelligence – Artificial intelligence is a technology interface that works like human intellect and helps people in different tasks. There are different applications of artificial intelligence like chatbots, virtual assistants, and contactless services. In a post COVID world, the manual workforce needs a technical assistant that does the tasks that are otherwise hazardous to humans. People are using artificial intelligence in industries as well as domestic environments. Virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa create an intelligent domestic space and workspace. Artificial Intelligence can help increase productivity in the workspace and fasten the work processes. Even in the healthcare sector, you can find the use of artificial intelligence.

Virtual Reality- There has always been a desire to expand our reality into different dimensions. Whether it is about human curiosity or creativity, people want to experience a lot in one moment. In fact, virtual reality and augmented reality help in expanding our vision and give us a heightened experience. From 3D movies to immersive games, virtual reality is everywhere. People want to see something outside of the general environment and experience something on the cusp of reality and illusion. From virtual-reality-powered advertisements to gaming arenas, there are many things that exist in the virtual paradigm today.

Gaming- Games, and Sports have always been around. If you look at them in a very general sense, games are just recreational activities done by people. However, games are no more limited to the physical definition. Gaming has become popular and widespread. Video and online gaming have become such a huge thing that the gamers community is a worldwide one. Today, video gaming is a major entertainment sector and hosts people of all ages. The popularity of gaming and e-sports is because of the use of advanced technology to create life-like experiences and immersive experiences in game formats. From revamping card games on teen patti online sites to introducing new role-playing and arcade games, the video gaming sector is constantly evolving.

Online payments – Another aspect that technology has improved is security and payments. While before, people used to carry cash, offline payments caused a lot of thievery and crime. Recently, the movement to go cashless and support online payments has picked up speed. Even gaming sites like teen patti online sites have online payment gateways for transactions. This is because online payments are more secure with end-to-end encryption. Technology has made it more secure and convenient to use.

Location tracker- Technology like GPS has helped in location tracking and connecting people. GPS technologies and satellite imaging help in locating a person or thing in any place of the world. Such technologies offer assistance in different sectors like commercial shipping, communication, and marketing.

IoT-The Internet of Things is a recently developed technology that creates a network of devices for different functions. IOT uses technologically empowered smart devices for different advanced tasks. There are many smart devices that help in the creation of a smart home. In addition to that, many IOT devices work in large-scale industries for automation and higher intelligence.

These are the most recent developments of technology that one should be well aware of. Whether you are interested in IT, industrial applications, or entertainment, you should always stay updated about technical applications.