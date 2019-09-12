Governor launches market intervention scheme for apple growers

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday launched a market intervention scheme with an aim to provide optimum price to apple growers.

The scheme has been approved by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, Ministry of Agriculture, under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs for the current apple harvesting season, an official spokesman said.

It will be implemented by the Directorate of Planning and Marketing, supported by the Directorate of Horticulture (Kashmir) and Jammu and Kashmir Horticultural Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd, he said. (AGENCIES)