Government Polytechnic Jammu inks MOU with YCET Jammu

JAMMU: Government Polytechnic College Jammu today inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology, (YCET) Jammu for up-skilling and enhancing the employability of engineering students to latest technologies at Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) Jammu established at Government Polytechnic Jammu.

The MoU was signed in presence of Director Skill Development Department, J&K Government Sajad Hussain Ganai , between Er Arun Bangotra Principal, Government Polytechnic Jammu and Dr A.K Srivastava, Director YCET Jammu.

The Director, Skill Development, J&K said that purpose of this MoU between two institutes is to enhance the competency of the Engineering students by imparting skill training in latest technologies at CIIIT Jammu by faculty from Tata Technologies to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia and to enhance the employability of students.

The Government Polytechnic Jammu has established a Center for Invention, Innovation, incubation & Training to impart training in latest trends of Manufacturing Technology, Automobile Engineering conforming to Industry 4.0 with the help of Tata Technologies Ltd Pune at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore.

YCET Jammu also agreed to offer facilities for upskilling of Polytechnic students to new technologies at their campus and both institutes shall organize hackathon and Incubation activities under Institute Industry partnership for Polytechnic and engineering students. The Director Skill Development congratulated both the colleges for collaborating with each other for the benefit of engineering and polytechnic students to enhance their skills and knowledge for better employability.

Er M.S Bhat, Joint Director Skill Development, J&K; Er Dinesh Kumar, Training & Placement Officer/ HOD, E&C YCET, Jammu; Er Kuldeep Bhatia, HOD Mechanical Engineering; Rajesh Gupta, HOD Automobile Engg; Er Sukhdeep Singh HOD Civil GPC Jammu and other officers of Skill Development were also present on the occasion.