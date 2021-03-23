ACB produced charge sheet against ex-officials of JKPCC

JAMMU: Anti Corruption Bureau presented charge sheet in the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu in case FIR No. 33/2014 U/s 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act 2006 and Section 120-B RPC against Harkewal Singh, then Dy. General Manager and Dalip Thusu, then Manager JKPCC Unit 4th (both retired) for judicial determination.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted by the Vigilance Organization (now ACB) to enquire into the allegations of collapse of 17 pillars of Devak 151 meter span bridge at Utter Behani due to faulty design and poor earthwork. The verification reveals that bridge was damaged due to heavy rains on 11th and 12th August 2011 only after 5 years of its completion.

The verification further reveals that the bridge was constructed by agency M/s A.K Construction at the approved rate of JKPCC. The R&B Department had authorized JKPCC to start the work without prior vetting/proof check from Design Directorate. No Administrative Approval and pre requisite technical sanction was obtained before starting work.

The spot inspection and scrutiny of records revealed that in the construction of bridge, the basic and obligatory requirement of investigation i.e. Bridge foundation investigation, (FBI) hydrology, sub soil exploration, bearing strength of soil and discharge of river have been completely ignored prior to design and execution of work which has led to construction of unstable bridge structure.

The investigation conducted has revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched between the accused Dalip Thusu the then General Manager JKPCC and Harkewal Singh the then Dy. General Manager JKPCC Unit 4th. In pursuance to that the project and construction of bridge was undertaken without prior vetting of the design from Design Directorate, Jammu. The technical aspects were ignored prior to execution of same which lead to failure of the bridge. The exercise of construction of such bridge was found futile. It failed to serve the purpose thereby rendering the whole expenditure as wasteful causing corresponding loss to the state exchequer.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 09.04.2021.