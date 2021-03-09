Government Polytechnic Jammu inks MOU with GCET Jammu

JAMMU: Government Polytechnic College Jammu today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government College of Engineering & Technology, Chak Bhalwal for upskilling and enhancing employability of engineering students to latest technologies at Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) Jammu established at Government Polytechnic Jammu.

The MoU was signed in presence of Sajad Hussain Ganai, Director Skill Development Department, between Er Arun Bangotra Principal, Government Polytechnic Jammu and Dr Sameru Sharma, Principal, GCET Jammu.

On the occasion Director, Skill Development said that the purpose of this MoU is to enhance the competency of the students by imparting skill training on latest technological advancements at CIIIT Jammu. He said that the training will be provided by the faculty from Tata Technologies to bridge the gap between industry and academia and to enhance the employability of students.

He congratulated both the colleges for collaborating with each other for the benefit of engineering and polytechnic students to enhance their skills and knowledge for better employability.

The Director was informed that Government Polytechnic Jammu has established this Center for imparting training in latest trends of Manufacturing Technology, Automobile Engineering conforming to Industry 4.0 standards with the help of Tata Technologies Ltd, Pune at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore. GCET Jammu also agreed to offer facilities for upskilling of Polytechnic students to new technologies at their campus.

Dr Sarabjeet Singh, HOD, Mechanical Engineering, GCET, Jammu, Er Kuldeep Bhatia, HOD Mechanical Engineering, GPC, Jammu, Rajesh Khajuria, Training & Placement Officer, GPC Jammu and other officers of Skill Development were also present on the occasion.