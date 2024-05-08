Good Policing To Public And Tough Time To Anti-National: SSP Jammu

Jammu, May 7: Emphasising upon the officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of under investigation cases of various nature, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar on Wednesday gave ‘mantra’ of good policing to public and tough time anti-national and anti-social elements to his team.

“Provide a good policing to the general public and give a tough time to anti-national and anti-social elements,” the top cop advised the police officers posted in the district in various capacities while chairing a crime and security review meeting at District Police Lines.

The meeting was attended by all the SDPO’s and SHO’s of Jammu District.

During the meeting in addition to Crime review, various security measures were discussed for controlling crime and ensuring peace and stability in the district.

Various aspects of policing including quality investigation of cases, crime disposal, verifications, disposal of NDPS, UAPA cases, inquest proceedings, absconded, missing persons and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.

The top cop emphasized upon the officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of under investigation cases of various nature and to take stringent action against those who are involved in various social crimes.

He directed that there is zero tolerance to corruption, burking of crime and indiscipline at any level, adding, “the efficiency of police can be gauged from the time it takes to respond to the day to day situations.”

He asserted that alongwith quickness in response, the polite behavior and sympathy at heart are required while dealing with the problems of general public.