‘Good initiative’ but due process has to be followed: AYUSH Minister on Patanjali’s COVID medicine claim

NEW DELHI: AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved coming up with medicines which it claimed were for treatment of COVID-19 was a “good initiative” but due process has to be followed.

His comments come a day after the AYUSH Ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide “at the earliest” details of composition and research undertaken prior to the launch of these medicines and stop advertising them until the “issue” is examined.

Naik said that documents related to the drugs and the research trial undertaken by Ramdev’s herbal medicine company were sent to the Ministry on Tuesday.

“The reports which were sent to the Ministry on Tuesday will be examined,” he said. (AGENCIES)