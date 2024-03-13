Good health of prisoners is constitutional obligation: CJ

*Mega Health Camp held at Central Jail

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: In a significant event, the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, N. Kotiswar Singh, who is also Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority in the presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority today inaugurated a Mega Health and Medical Check-up Camp at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal.

The camp to address various health issues of the Jail inmates was organized by J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Department of Prisons, J&K, Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Jammu as well as Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.

On his arrival, the Chief Justice was received by Deepak Kumar, Director General Prisons, J&K, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Amit Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Ansuya Jamwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal, Govt. Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Jammu, Superintendent Central Jail and Heads of various departments. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also accorded to the Chief Justice.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Justice said that the most important fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of India is right to life and liberty and the liberty of the jail inmates has been restricted under law because of legal processes initiated against them.

Some of the jail inmates may be convicted persons and others may be undertrial but nonetheless all the prisoners have a right tohealthy life, and it is the constitutional obligation of the State to ensure that all the prisoners live good and healthy life, he added.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice emphasised that to fulfil this constitutional obligation the J&K Legal Services Authority under the chairmanship of Justice Tashi thought of holding this camp which will not only ensure hassle free medical examination of all the inmates but would also help the jail authorities to identify those who may require some advance level treatment in Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Tashi laid stress on organizing such type of camps on regular basis to curtail filing of petitions in the courts by the undertrials for medical examination. He further said that the jail inmates are immensely benefitted in such programs as all the senior doctors of various departments like Medicine, Surgery, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics etc are present to examine and advice the needy.

The welcome address was delivered by Varinder Kumar Bhat, Superintendent, Central Jail, KotBhalwal, Jammu whereas Smriti Sharma, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jammu conducted the proceedings of the program and delivered vote of thanks.

Talking to media persons, Amit Gupta, Member Secretary, informed that during the day long Medical Camp 162 inmates were examined by Orthopaedic team, 80 by Ophthalmologists, 80 by Dermatologists, 47 by Surgeons and 136 by Physician specialists whereas ultrasounds of 45, ECG of 22 and Body Profile tests of 177 jail inmates were conducted.

Those who attended the program include Dr. Rakesh Magotra, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr.Ratnankar Sharma, HoD Surgery, Dr. Sandeep Dogra, HoD Microbiology, Prem Sagar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Anil Sharma, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, Jammu Ajatshatru Kohli, Assistant LADC, Jammu, Security personal of CISF, staff of Central Jail, KotBhalwaland PLVs of DLSA Jammu.