Good Governance is commitment to serve people and work for prosperity and welfare of poorest of the poor: LG Sinha

Prime Minister addresses Jammu & Kashmir Rozgar Mela

Lt Governor Hands Over Appointment Letters

SRINAGAR, October 30: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the Jammu & Kashmir Rozgar Mela via video message organized at KICC, Srinagar.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

“Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for addressing Jammu Kashmir Rozgar Mela and blessing 3000 youths who have received appointment letters. Under guidance of Hon’ble PM, J&K’s youth is scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress”, said the Lt Governor.

Terming Good Governance as commitment to serve people and work for prosperity and welfare of the poorest of the poor, the Lt Governor said, I am confident the new appointees will play the vital role of reinforcing our values in public service and serve the people with honesty, absolute integrity and truthfulness.

During the ceremony, the Lt Governor handed over appointment letters to the talented youth of J&K. A total of 3000 appointment letters shall be distributed today across the UT during the first phase of the Rozgar Mela.

“Youth is the strength of J&K. In the past three years, J&K UT has made rapid progress in empowering youth, farmers and women. We have taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies for entrepreneurship and self-employment,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that in the last three years, 30,000 youth have been given Government jobs & 5.2 lakh have been provided self-employment opportunities and more than 5.5 lakh women are associated with Self-Help Groups.

“J&K UT is today offering vast scope for self employment, both in manufacturing & service sector and helping the young entrepreneurs with training, credit and market access, technical inputs to create a lot of employment opportunities in a decentralized manner,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said in ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal Khand’, our youth power will work with full dedication for the bright future of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today youth of J&K UT are working in different sectors with single-minded pursuit of excellence through determination and hard work. Such commitment is the foundation of a vibrant society, which keeps the wheel of peace, progress and prosperity moving,” the Lt Governor observed.

The exams that were cancelled will be held soon and the process of handing over 700 appointment letters in different government departments will also be completed in coming days, the Lt Governor further said.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Aftab Malik, DDC Chairperson Srinagar; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, HODs, other senior officers and youth were present on the occasion.