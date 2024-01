Gold Slips Rs 250; Silver Slumps Rs 400

NEW DELHI: Gold prices slipped Rs 250 to Rs 63,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a decline in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 63,450 per 10 grams in the previous close.

Silver also slumped Rs 400 to Rs 76,300 per kilogram. In the previous trade, silver closed at Rs 76,700 per kg. (AGENCIES)