CBI Books Its Ex-Head Constable In Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi, Jan 8: The CBI has booked one of its former head constables and his family members for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 2 crore in four years, 70 per cent more than his legitimate sources of income, officials said on Monday.

Akiluzzama Khan, who was posted in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption-III unit, which handles several high-profile corruption cases, was named in the FIR along with his wife and son for allegedly amassing these assets from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2018, which could not be satisfactorily accounted for, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Khan’s assets skyrocketed from Rs 8,515 at the start of the check period to Rs 3.73 crore at the end of the check period on March 31, 2018. It was also found that he allegedly spent Rs 1.26 crore during this period.

After deducting the legitimate income of Rs 2.93 crore earned by him and his family members, the officials said, he could not satisfactorily account for Rs 2.07 crore — 70 per cent more than his total income.

Khan had joined the CBI in 1993 on deputation from the BSF and was absorbed into the agency in March 1997. He took voluntary retirement in 2021. (Agencies)