Gold Rises Rs 100; Silver Climbs Rs 600

New Delhi, Jul 18: Gold price rose Rs 100 to Rs 60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a jump in the prices of the yellow metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had settled at Rs 59,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also climbed Rs 600 to Rs 77,000 per kilogram.

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, with spot prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,050/10 gram, up Rs 100 per 10 gram, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,960 per ounce and USD 24.91 per ounce, respectively. (Agencies)