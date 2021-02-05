Gold registers fifth consecutive day decline; tanks Rs 163

NEW DELHI: Falling for the fifth consecutive day, gold prices on Friday declined Rs 163 to Rs 46,738 per 10 gram in the national capital amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,901 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained Rs 530 to Rs 67,483 per kg, from Rs 66,953 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee inched up by 3 paise to 72.93 against the dollar in the opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.71 per ounce. (AGENCIES)