Centre setting up single window system for industry

NEW DELHI: The Centre is working on setting up a single window system for clearances and approvals of industry in the country.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

The centralised investment clearance Cell would provide end-to-end facilitation support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at Central and State level as proposed in the Budget announcement of 2020-21.

This has been necessitated by the fact that despite the presence of several IT platforms for investing in India such as in departments of the Government of India and State Single Window Clearances, investors need to visit multiple platforms to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders.

The cell is being planned as a one-stop digital platform to obtain all requisite central and state clearances/ approvals required to start business operations in India, said the Minister.

The cell will be a national portal that integrates the existing clearance systems of the various ministries/departments of the Centre and State Governments without disruption to the existing IT portals of ministries and will have a single, unified application form.

This will eliminate the need for investors to visit multiple platforms or offices to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders and provide time-bound approvals and real time status update to investors.