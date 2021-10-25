Gold rallies Rs 182 tracking global trends; silver slides Rs 178

New Delhi, Oct 25: Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 182 to Rs 47,023 per 10 gram in line with rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,841 per 10 gram.

However, silver declined by Rs 178 to Rs 64,721 per kilogram from Rs 64,899 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 18 paise to 75.08 against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,800 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.48 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.40 per cent up at USD 1,800 per ounce on Monday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (AGENCIES)