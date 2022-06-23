Gold lower by Rs 133; silver drops Rs 664

New Delhi, Jun 23: Gold price in the national capital slipped by Rs 133 to Rs 50,719 per 10 gram on Thursday amid decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,852 per 10 gram.

Silver also fell by Rs 664 to Rs 59,781 per kg from Rs 60,445 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 133 in line with decline in COMEX gold prices,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,833 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 21.24 per ounce. (Agencies)