Gold Jumps Rs 455; Silver Climbs Rs 500

New Delhi, May 31: Gold prices jumped by Rs 455 to Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had finished at Rs 59,945 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 500 to Rs 72,750 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,400/10 grams, up Rs 455 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,958 per ounce and USD 23.23 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices edged higher in Asian trading hours on Wednesday as US bond yields retreated from the recent peak which is supportive for the metal, Gandhi said. (Agencies)