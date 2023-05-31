J&K | First Hajj Flight To Leave For Saudi Arabia From June

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, May 31: The pilgrims for the Hajj 2023 from Jammu & Kashmir would leave for Saudi Arabia from June 7, officials said.

The first flight carrying 315 pilgrims will leave from Srinagar International Airport at 3 pm on June 9, towards Jeddah International Airport for an onward journey to Makkah-tul-Mukarramah to perform this year’s Hajj.

Two flights will leave every day for Jeddah International Airport from Srinagar International Airport beginning from June 7 and each will carry 315 pilgrims in separate schedules.

The pilgrims will wear Ihram (sacred cloth) at Srinagar International Airport, Hajj officer Abdul Salam said.

He said those Hujajj Kiram who will board the flight at 3 pm will have to report at Bemina Hajj house in Srinagar at 10 am for fulfilling all the formalities and will be flagged off towards Srinagar International Airport by the officials of the government.

Similarly, the pilgrims who had to board the second flight of the day which will leave from Srinagar International Airport at 7 pm, will report at hajj house Bemina by 2 pm, he added.

Salam said that about 12000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will perform Hajj this year.

The return of the pilgrims will commence from July 17, he added.

He said all adequate arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage at Makkah-tul-Mukarramah and Madina Munawarah in Saudi Arabia for the Hujjaj Kiram.