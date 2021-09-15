Gold jumps Rs 438; silver climbs Rs 633

New Delhi, Sep 15:

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 438 to Rs 46,214 per 10 grams reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 45,776 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 633 to Rs 62,140 per kg, from Rs 61,507 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi surged Rs 438 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,802 per ounce and USD 23.79 per ounce, respectively.

“Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading above USD 1,800 per ounce on Wednesday,” he added. (AGENCIES)