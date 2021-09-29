Gold jumps Rs 264; silver climbs Rs 362

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 264 to Rs 45,123 per 10 gram with recovery in global precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 44,859 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 362 to Rs 58,825 per kilogram from Rs 58,463 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 13 paise to 74.19 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,739 per ounce and silver traded flat at USD 22.26 per ounce.

“Gold prices pared some of the previous losses on Wednesday after falling to seven-week lows,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, gold prices traded steady after inching lower in the previous session, weighed by a rise in the dollar and US Treasury yields. (agencies)