Gold Jumps Rs 170; Silver Plunges Rs 300

NEW DELHI, Feb 7: Gold prices jumped Rs 170 to Rs 63,370 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid gains in precious metal’s prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

However, silver plunged Rs 300 to Rs 74,600 per kilogram, while it had ended at Rs 74,900 per kg in the previous close. (Agencies)