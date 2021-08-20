Gold jumps Rs 128; silver marginally up

NEW DELHI, Aug 20:

Gold prices in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 128 to Rs 46,353 per 10 grams, in line with firm global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,225 per 10 gram.

Silver gained marginally by Rs 6 to Rs 60,897 per kg, from Rs 60,891 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 20 paise to 74.44 against the dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.23 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,786 per ounce on Friday,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)