Gold gains Rs 93; silver jumps Rs 59 on global trends

NEW DELHI: Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 93 to Rs 47,005 per 10 grams, in line with a jump in prices of international precious metal along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 46,912 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 59 to Rs 61,005 per kg from Rs 60,946 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined by 26 paise to close at 74.16 against the US dollar on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,826 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.19 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.21 per cent up at USD 1,826 per ounce on Friday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (AGENCIES)