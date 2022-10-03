Gold gains Rs 161; silver rallies Rs 1,010

New Delhi, Oct 3: Gold rose by Rs 161 to Rs 50,682 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a rise in prices of the metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 50,521 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied by Rs 1,010 to Rs 58,039 per kg.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,665.1 per ounce while silver was up at USD 19.36 per ounce.

Gold edged higher in Asian trading after capping its best week since mid-August as a retreat in the dollar index provided relief to the precious metal,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (AGENCIES)