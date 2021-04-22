Gold falls Rs 168; silver gains Rs 238

New Delhi, Apr 22: Gold dipped Rs 168 to Rs 47,450 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with weaker global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 47,618 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained Rs 238 to Rs 69,117 per kg, from Rs 68,879 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,791 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.45 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,791 per ounce on Thursday.” (PTI)