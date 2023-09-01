Gold falls Rs 100; silver plunges Rs 400

New Delhi, Sept 1: Gold prices fell Rs 100 to Rs 60,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak trends in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plunged Rs 400 to Rs 77,100 per kg.

Gold prices retreated from a multi-week high amid mixed US economic data and an uptick in the dollar index, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver prices were down at USD 1,942 per ounce and USD 24.50 per ounce, respectively.

“Focus now shifts to manufacturing PMI data from major economies and to the all-important US unemployment rate and non-farm payrolls data scheduled later in the evening, which could trigger further volatility in bullions,” Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. (AGENCIES)