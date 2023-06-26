Gold Climbs Rs 170; Silver Jumps Rs 350

New Delhi, Jun 26: Gold prices climbed Rs 170 to Rs 59,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid strong cues in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 59,180 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 350 to Rs 71,300 per kilogramme.

“Gold trading on a positive note, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,350/10 grams, up by Rs 170 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,928 per ounce and USD 22.72 per ounce, respectively.

Geopolitical uncertainty grew after an attempted mutiny by the Russian mercenary organisation Wagner Group which pushed the gold prices higher as investors moved towards safe-haven buying, Gandhi said. (Agencies)