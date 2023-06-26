Delegation Of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 26: A delegation of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The members of the delegation including Gurmeet Singh Bali, Jaspal Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jasbir Singh Wazir and Jasbir Singh Oberoi apprised the Lt Governor on the preparations made by the DGPC to celebrate the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji at Gurudwara Chattipatshahi.

The delegation also discussed various other issues of the members of Sikh Community including employment opportunities for youth and protection and conservation of Sikh heritage.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of all the support. He asked the delegation to motivate and encourage young generation to avail the benefits of the self-employment initiatives under Mission Youth and other schemes of the Government.

“The government is committed to facilitate the spirit of enterprise among the youth and we have taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure for skill development, financial support etc to meet the aspirations of young generation,” the Lt Governor said.