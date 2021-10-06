GoIs fake narrative of normalcy lies in tatters with civilians killings: alleges Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Former Chief Minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that Government of India’s (GoIs) fake narrative of normalcy lies in tatters with the recent spate of civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley.

An utterly desensitised govt that has devalued human lives & pushed J&K into further peril & chaos by its ruthless policies of collective punishment all in the garb of security.

Three persons, including a famous chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and a non local were killed by terrorists at three different places? two in Srinagar and one in Bandipora Tuesday evening.

The killings were widely condemned by Lt Governor and leaders of different political parties, including two former CMs Mehbooba and Omar Abdullah. (Agencies)